Burger Yard: Serves Juicy Burgers & Killer Beverages

You might be wondering what makes Burger Yard so special that it deserves 5-star? It looks like a simple, small burger joint with normal seating and a few funky artefacts. However, the thing which puts this place in a whole different league is their luscious and juicy burgers. Not only do they serve amazing burgers and ice teas, but also they provide "super fast service". Situated in Sarjapur Road, this is an ideal place to visit during the lunch or evening hours whenever you need to grab a quick bite and yet have an everlasting burger experience. Coming to the service, it is quite fast and you won't have to wait much for your food. The staff members are very helpful and friendly. The menu is quite limited and everything I had ordered was very good. The burgers were outstanding and the beverages were good as well. The dishes that stood out for me are Cowboy Hog, The Triple Barrel, Lamborghini and Peach Ice Tea. They were just simply scrumptious. Definitely, recommend for every burger lover!