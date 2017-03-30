From Pulled Pork Burgers To 7 Inch Numbers: Our Pick Of Koramangala's Best Burgers

It’s a sin if you haven’t had this cheesy burger from this eatery. Served with a side of potato crisps, this vegetarian {yes it is and is really good} burger comes with a cheese burst patty and a vegetable patty. One bite is enough for the cheese to burst into your mouth and leave you feeling all happy and high. They do XL versions as well. Oh, and might we suggest you ask them to leave out the veggie toppings, because it sometimes ruins the taste.

Delish Level: 5/5

Bang For Your Buck: 4/5 {INR 185 for regular}

Shout Out To: Peri Peri Chicken Burger, Criss Cross Chicken Burger, and The Hotty