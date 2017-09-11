The Homesick North Indian's Guide To The Best Butter Chicken In Bangalore

Located at Indirangar’s BDA Complex, Danny Lamba’s is a no-frills place that serves up hearty North Indian food that gets you smiling in no time. Order up their Butter Chicken and you’ll know exactly what we are talking about. They dish it out the classic way and with plenty of butter. And it tastes absolutely divine with plates of their Jeera Rice or their fluffy rotis.

