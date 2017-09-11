The Homesick North Indian's Guide To The Best Butter Chicken In Bangalore

img-gallery-featured

Loved all over India, the Butter Chicken is a classic that can cure even the foulest of moods. So it comes as little surprise if you find yourself craving for it from time to time {especially if you call North India home}. Thankfully, Bangalore has plenty to offer on the Butter Chicken front. Not just the classic version but fun variations as well. Think, pizzas and khichdis too! Here’s where you can get the best Butter Chicken in town.

LBB’s Loving

Dhaba By Claridges

Reader’s Vote

Punjab Grill

Kund Indian Barbeque

This tiny restaurant on Indiranagar’s 100 feet road has always made patrons happy by dishing out comforting North Indian khana. Their flaky rotis or khulchas paired with the creamy Butter Chicken, in particular, will leave you with a happy belly. The melting dollop of makhan that they add does its bit to revv up the decadence quotient of the dish.

Casual Dining

Kund Indian Barbeque

4.1

Ashok Terrace, 303, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Treat

Want lip-smacking Butter Chicken without breaking the bank? Then, swing by this Indiranagar favourite. Available in full and half portions, the Butter Chicken here will have you hooked and you’ll soon come back for more. Dunk pieces of Butter Garlic Naan into the lush curry and wolf it down. For those of you on a diet, there’s a Butter-less Chicken version too.

Casual Dining

Treat

3.9

3047, 80 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Stoner

This popular ice-cream parlour offers a menu with short-eats as well. And on it, you can spot the Butter Chicken Pizza. The well-done base comes layered with the familiar tomato and onion gravy and chunks of chicken. The cheese on top is a welcome addition that adds gooeyness to the creation.

Dessert Parlours

Stoner

4.3

Zatakia Centre, 50, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Punjab Grill

Known for its unapologetic celebration of Punjabi food, this spiffy restaurant will not disappoint you with its Butter Chicken offering. The Murgh Makhani {available in full and half portions} is made up of Tandoori Chicken that floats in a tomato and butter gravy that’s made richer by the addition of a smooth cashew paste. Drool!

Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

4.0

SJR Primus, Ground Floor, 1, Opp. Forum Mall, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Truffles

Their long list of best-selling burgers includes the Butter Chicken version as well. In between two, downy buns you’ll get a chunk of chicken layered with the thick, creamy gravy that acts like an excellent sauce. Add on the delicious, in-house mayonnaise and you’ve got a dish to reckon with!

Cafes

Truffles

4.5

28, 4th B Cross, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Social

Butter Chicken Biryani, FTW! A great dish to nibble on after you’ve downed a few, the dish served at the always-crowded Social is easy to mop up. The fragrant biryani that’s got plenty of spice to mixes perfectly with the silken Butter Chicken. If you’ve got a glass of beer on the side, you’ve got yourself an out-and-out winner.

Bars

Whitefield Social

4.1

Phoenix Market City, Ground Floor, 29, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Dhaba By Claridges

If you like your butter chicken to come with a twist, try the Chitta Butter Chicken at this swanky restaurant. A special, chef creation, the Chitta Butter Chicken features succulent pieces of chicken that have spent time in the tandoor. But the highlight is the curry that’s made with yoghurt, onion, and kasoori methi instead of the usual tomato gravy. Of course, it’s finished off with butter and cream.

Casual Dining

Dhaba - Estd 1986 Delhi

618, 2nd Floor, Above Chicco, 12th Main, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Baba Da Dhaba

When you want your butter chicken to be delivered to your doorstep, dial up Baba Da Dhaba. The popular food delivery service offers a variety of regional, Indian cuisine combos. Pick the Amritsari one and you’ll get a serving of their Chicken Makhanwala {you can place an individual order as well}. The meaty and creamy curry goes excellently with the accompanying flavoured rice and rotis.

Delivery Services

Baba Da Dhaba

Danny Lamba’s Punjabi Dhaba

Located at Indirangar’s BDA Complex, Danny Lamba’s is a no-frills place that serves up hearty North Indian food that gets you smiling in no time. Order up their Butter Chicken and you’ll know exactly what we are talking about. They dish it out the classic way and with plenty of butter. And it tastes absolutely divine with plates of their Jeera Rice or their fluffy rotis.

Missed out your favourite place for Butter Chicken? Tell us where, and we’ll check it out.

Casual Dining

Danny Lambas Punjabi Dhaba

3.9

17, BDA Complex, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default