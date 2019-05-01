Cake My Day: Tick Off These Patisseries Across Town For The Best Cakes

Amma’s Pastries is a go-to for standard cakes that you just cannot go wrong with. Enjoy every layer of their six-section chocolate cake and strawberry flavoured ones. Most of their cakes are eggless so head here if you’re worried about picking up dessert for your folks. That said, they can be a wee bit oily. Since they have 27 outlets across the city, it’s not too difficult to find them.