Chindian Or Andhra Style? Here’s Where You Can Find The Best Chilli Chicken In Town

Bangaloreans are united in their love for a few things — there’s beer, of course, but also chilli chicken {be it Andhra or Chinese style}. Which is why, it comes as no surprise, that every small and big food establishment lists it on their menu. Few, however, have mastered the art, here’s a list of them.
The Double Fried Chilli Chicken here sure does get your meal to a rocking start. The juicy bits of chicken are coated in a batter before being fried up and tossed around with plenty of chillies. The dish makes a perfect combination with the mellow Coriander Soup or the classic Sweet & Corn Soup.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Well, this brewpub sure knows what we, Bangaloreans, love with our beer – Old School Chilli Chicken. We love that they don’t try to mess with the flavours {and our emotions}. So, you get pieces of meat coated in a spicy, finger-licking sauce before it hits the pan with crunchy slivers of onion and bell peppers. Heaven!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Bheema’s
Of course, we weren’t going to leave out our beloved Andhra Chilli Chicken out of this, especially, the one that comes from Bheema’s famed kitchen. A top pick to go with their meals or even a plate of biryani, the Andhra Chilli Chicken here features chunks of chicken dressed up in a translucent masala and gleaming chillies.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Biergarten
The appetiser section of Biergarten’s menu is peppered with interesting bar nibbles including the Guishao Chilli Chicken. Hunks of tender chicken are thrown into a wok along with a generous helping of Sichuan pepper and a chilli sauce. You better keep those tissues handy for this one!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Nandini
This chain restaurant has lost much of its sheen over the years, we admit. But we can’t help but keep coming back for their stellar Chilli Chicken. While other Andhra joints have dialled down the heat in this iconic dish, Nandini prefers to go in all guns blazing which is why it earns a spot here.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Danny Lamba’s Punjabi Dhaba
This hole-in-the-wall joint in Indiranagar’s BDA Complex is known to pack a punch when it comes to flavours. And their Chilly Chicken {their spelling, not ours} doesn’t disappoint either! They slather the chicken bits in plenty of spices and chilli before it hits the pan. Best had with a refreshing glass of Jal Jeera or their creamy Lassi.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Xian
At this popular Chinese joint, the Chilli Chicken is a sure hit with patrons. The meat comes drenched in a thick, chilli-heavy gravy that goes perfectly with helpings of their comforting Fried Rice or even their Hakka Noodles.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Watson’s
At this buzzing bar, the Chilli Chicken is always a good choice. The meat is first batter-fried which gives the dish an extra crunch. It is then fried up with a chilli paste and other spices before being served hot.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
