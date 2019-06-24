Check Out The Best Co-Working Spaces In Bangalore

While this may not really fit the bill of a co-working space, Construkt Startup Hostel is where travelling entrepreneurs and startup founders can head to when in the city. Besides a comfortable stay and necessary facilities, they have plenty of space (all brightly done up, too) for you to sit around and work, without bothering to find another co-working spot in the city. And, you get to connect with the startup community, too, thanks to the folks at the hostel. Read more about it here.