Check Out The Best Co-Working Spaces In Bangalore

From power cuts to distractions, the pitfalls of ‘working from home’ are endless. But do not fear – whether you want your office to double up as a watering hole, need to take your pet to work, or prefer to get busy in the small hours of the morning, the city now has co-working options for every freelancer or start-up.

NUMA Bengaluru

Formerly known as Cobalt BLR, gets a thumbs up from us for its super central location, you can select an open space if you want to interact with those around you, or a quiet corner if you need pin drop silence to work. They even have an on-site pantry, library, meeting room, comfortable chairs and projector, so you will be able to work more productively.

Co-Working Spaces

Numa

Cobalt Building, 5th Floor, 46/1, Church Street, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Social Offline

Bringing together the creatively inclined, Social provides a work space in the upstairs area above the main bar. Equipped with printers, wifi, stationary, lockers and café-style seating, the aim is to encourage physical interactions. The fact that the monthly fee is redeemable against food and drink makes this a rather good deal, but the only catch in this bar-meets-work situation is that Social asks for applications and you can’t just walk in. 

Bars

Koramangala Social

118, Koramangala Industrial Area, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Starbucks

Apart from being the go-to for informal meetings, potential recruitment interviews and a base for several start ups to operate out of, on the second Saturday of every month there is a meet-up for entrepreneurs at the Indira Nagar branch. High speed internet access and plentiful plug points mean you can work here any time there’s a spare seat. And if your coffee happens to get cold, Starbucks will make you a fresh cup absolutely free.

Cafes

Starbucks

2013, Ground Floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

WorkBench Projects

The ‘Makerspace’ concept gives those who are into digital fabrication, product design or green technology access to power tools and specialised machines, including a laser cutter and 3D printer, as well as the usual wifi and desk space. There’s also an outdoor area where practical workshops are held twice per month. Otherwise, it’s a great spot to have lunch.

Co-Working Spaces

Workbench Projects

Swamy Vivekananda Road, Gupta Layout, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

The Hive

Located right in a mall (yes, you read it right), The Hive is a collaborative workspace spread across three floors. Customisable office spaces, a common game room (to unwind with games, books or magazines), concierge services and partner discounts are some of the highlights to look out for here. Already want to move your office there? Read more about it here.

Co-Working Spaces

The Hive

VR Bengaluru, 5th Floor, ITPL Main Road, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

91 Springboard

Whether you’re looking for a private cabin for your team or you’re a freelancer who prefers working late into the night and over weekends, 91 Springboard will have you sorted. Apart from comfortable workstations, they have conference rooms, a cafe and a gaming zone too! A network of mentors, regular events and the chance to connect to a community of likeminded individuals are all additional highlights of the space.

Co-Working Spaces

91 Springboard

Salarpuria Tower-1, 4th Floor, 22, Industrial Layout, Hosur Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Construkt Startup Hostel

While this may not really fit the bill of a co-working space, Construkt Startup Hostel is where travelling entrepreneurs and startup founders can head to when in the city. Besides a comfortable stay and necessary facilities, they have plenty of space (all brightly done up, too) for you to sit around and work, without bothering to find another co-working spot in the city. And, you get to connect with the startup community, too, thanks to the folks at the hostel. Read more about it here.

Co-Working Spaces

Construkt - Startup Hostels

3097-A, 6th A Main, 13th Cross, 2nd Stage Indiranagar, Bengaluru

The Bohemian House

Nestled inside the premises of Hotel Woodland in Richmond Town, The Bohemian House is more than just a co-working space. It houses a cafe, an outdoor space for events as well as an indie decor store. Plus, it's pet-friendly! With pretty lamps hanging from the ceiling and lovely planters around your desk, your workspace gets a tropical touch up. You also have lockers, free printing and scanning facilities. Coffee and tea are free if you work in-house, and if you crave a sandwich or pastry to go with it, you can order from Third Wave Coffee Roasters.
Co-Working Spaces

The Bohemian House

Woody's Hotel, Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru

Wolfpack

This co-working space will have you actually looking forward to meetings!  The best part of working here is their rooftop lounge area with a bright green lawn - it's perfect to sip coffee and get some work done. They also have gorgeous work desks with green plants peeking through every corner. And if you're feeling overwhelmed with work, you can head to their ping pong room for a quick tennis break, so if you're looking for a flexible work environment, hit them up. Read more about them here.

Co-Working Spaces

Wolfpack

39, 8th Main Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

WeWork

For a full-on co-working experience, check out WeWork. With conference rooms, private offices, a swimming pool, jacuzzi and even a swanky hair and nail bar, you might just not want to leave the office! And if you thought it can't get any better than this, you're in for a surprise. The place is pet-friendly too, so your furry friend can stay with you while you work, for no extra cost.

Co-Working Spaces

WeWork

Prestige Atlanta, 80 Feet Main Road, 1st A Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

