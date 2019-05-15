Maravanthe serves the best Coastal Karnataka food in Bangalore. All the Seafood lovers must head to this place. Ambiance: Warm and simple interiors with good seating capacity. Drinks: Sol Kadhi: Made out of Coconut milk & Kokam. It was a refreshing drink. Starters: Mussels Sukka: Mussels were cooked beautifully & the masala was very tasty. Highly recommended. Prawn Ghee Roast: Well marinated in spices and cooked to perfection. Best Prawn roast in Bangalore. It tasted great. Main course: We tried Bangda fish curry and boiled rice. Bangda fish curry was very flavorful & fish was cooked really well. It went very well with boiled rice. Desserts: Coconut Pudding: It was creamy with the perfect level of sweetness. One of the best desserts. The Service was quick & fast. Staffs were courteous & attentive. Highly recommended if you are looking for Coastal Karnataka cuisine in Bangalore.