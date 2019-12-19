Best Desi Chinese In Bangalore!

Casual Dining

Green Onion

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Chandraprabha Complex, 43 & 44, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Amazing desi Chinese at such budget-friendly prices! One of the best in Bangalore, the Green Onion has a variety of your Quintessential Chinese food items that are delicious! Lovely place and good service. The only con is that the parking can be an issue.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

