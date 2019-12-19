Amazing desi Chinese at such budget-friendly prices! One of the best in Bangalore, the Green Onion has a variety of your Quintessential Chinese food items that are delicious! Lovely place and good service. The only con is that the parking can be an issue.
Best Desi Chinese In Bangalore!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
Also On Green Onion
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Comments (0)