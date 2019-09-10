Drop By Berry'D Alive For Some Pretty Looking Desserts!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Berry'd Alive

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Terra Tree Service Apartments, Ground Floor, 139, 1st A Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Berry'd Alive is definitely not a new place for most Bangalorean's. They are known for their exotic desserts. And this one has been my favourite for a lot of years now. As soon as I enter, the first order of mine has to be that of Hazelnut Creme Pot. It is so damn good. I've tried a lot of other desserts here such as Dark Chocolate Delice, Chocolate Caramel Tart, Oreo Nutella and malt sundae, peanut butter fudge sundae, Double-decker and so on and none of them will disappoint you. They also have some great coffee and milkshakes. Salted caramel is something that I would strongly recommend. I can't wait to go back for more!!

What Could Be Better

They used to have an outlet in Indiranagar and Church Street as well. They were closed for some reason . And apparently it seems like those two might not open!! Sad :(

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Other Outlets

Berry'd Alive

Church Street, Bengaluru
4.3

46/1, Opp. Empire, Church Street, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Berry'd Alive

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

1079, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

Berry'd Alive

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Terra Tree Service Apartments, Ground Floor, 139, 1st A Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Berry'd Alive

Church Street, Bengaluru
4.3

46/1, Opp. Empire, Church Street, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Berry'd Alive

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

1079, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default