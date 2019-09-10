Berry'd Alive is definitely not a new place for most Bangalorean's. They are known for their exotic desserts. And this one has been my favourite for a lot of years now. As soon as I enter, the first order of mine has to be that of Hazelnut Creme Pot. It is so damn good. I've tried a lot of other desserts here such as Dark Chocolate Delice, Chocolate Caramel Tart, Oreo Nutella and malt sundae, peanut butter fudge sundae, Double-decker and so on and none of them will disappoint you. They also have some great coffee and milkshakes. Salted caramel is something that I would strongly recommend. I can't wait to go back for more!!
Drop By Berry'D Alive For Some Pretty Looking Desserts!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better
They used to have an outlet in Indiranagar and Church Street as well. They were closed for some reason . And apparently it seems like those two might not open!! Sad :(
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
