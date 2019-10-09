You may call them eggs, andas, huevos, mottes or œuf, but you can’t deny how much we depend on this fragile little ingredient. Whether you love it classic poached, scrambled with chilli or decorated with bacon bits, there’s always scope to eggs-periment. So we got eggs-cited and took it upon ourselves to crack the egg trail in the city. No matter when you choose to have them, here’s LBB’s pick of egg dishes that will make you clucking happy!
The Ultimate Egg Dishes In Town: They Really Are Eggcellent
The Egg Factory
While this is the first and obvious choice, it’s a folly to leave The Egg Factory off such a list. Whether it’s the Spanish style omelette, the desi bhurji or the Bombay Masala French Toasts, these guys do it all. Try the Kothu Paratha which comes with shredded wheat parantha along with shredded everything.
Find your nearest The Egg Factory here.
Price: INR 100 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 750
The Hole In The Wall Cafe
Pretty much the same menu as A Hole Lotta Love, this is the original café. Apart from the breakfasts, we’d kill for their Red, White and Blue omelette which is chicken, bacon, tomato and blue cheese neatly tucked into a two-egg omelette. If that’s not enough, then pick The Meaty Pizza Omelette which is a base of four-egg omelettes loaded with pizza topping, cheese, olives and pepperoni.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Smoke House Deli
Skillet fried eggs are the in-house specialty and are smokin’ good with a choice of Bacon, Parmesan and Asparagus or Chorizo and Sausage, among others. But for us, it’s all about the Good Old Eggs Benedict here. Fluffy muffins, soft eggs and salmon make us very egg-cited and you should try them pronto if you haven’t already.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Smally’s Resto Cafe
Known for burgers, there’s no reason why you should bother with anything else but The Egg Burger, which is spiced up egg bhurji in buns. Served with potato crisps and a minute side of salad, it’s the best option here and one of the egg burgers we actually approve of.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Social Offline
Andas Apna Apna is your best bet here. By the time you are done laughing at the quirky name, the breakfast tray of eggs and toast will be at your table. Pick from all kinds of creations like Eggs Kejriwal or even half fry. If you want more than just brekkie, try Egg Rassa. It's a simple egg curry with coconut, served with Pav.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Glen's Bakehouse
For the most delicious Eggs Benedictine in town, just head to Glen’s Bakehouse. You’ll get a lovely serving of poached eggs served on a bed of English muffin and chicken salami, with an in-house Hollandaise sauce and potato wedges on the side. Just writing this has made our day better!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Comments (0)