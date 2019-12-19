Baker Street is paradise to have best French breakfast in Pondicherry. It has ample of varieties for veg and non-veg freshly made. It serves bakery items as well as authentic French cuisine. They do have seasonal drinks as well. This place is cosy and mostly crowded due to its popularity. If you are staying near French Colony or Rock Beach, you should try breakfast here. Must try their chocolate croissants 😋.
This Cute Little Cafe Serves Amazing French Cuisine Breakfast In The City
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
