G&Ts Or Martinis: The Best Gin Cocktails In Bangalore

Don’t let the name let you believe that you can only have it in the Monsoon; you can savour Toast & Tonic’s Monsoon Star any time you want to spice things up. With Star Anise, Gin (duh), and pear tonic water, all served on pear spiced ice, this is for those of you who love their expertly crafted G&T concoctions. Of course, you always have the option of a customised drink, seeing as they have multiple flavours of Tonic Water!

