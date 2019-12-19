Kalyan Nagar Has A New Venue For Some Amazing Grill Cuisines

Sigree Global Grill is part of Mainland China group and is located in Kalyan Nagar. I recently visited this place with some of my foodie friends. We are all voracious meat and seafood lovers and this place turned out to be an ideal one for us. As we entered, we saw the place was entirely crowded and the staffs managed to get us a very good comfortable table. Staffs were very polite and courteous (Special thanks to Abhishek who was there with us throughout and served us some really awesome food). Coming to food, from starters to mains everything was really yummy and cooked to perfection. Most of us ended up eating starters, especially their fried peri-peri squids and BBQ grills. They have really good music and a perfect place for dinner. Please check out my food ratings and pics: STARTERS : * Rawa Bangra Fry - 5/5 * Nethili Fish Fry - 5/5 * Murgh Mirch Methi Tikka - 5/5 * Harissa Grill Chicken - 5/5 * Peri Peri Crispy Squid - 5/5 * Nariyal Mirch Prawns - 5/5 * Gosht Sheek Kebabs - 5/5 * Dakshini Fish Tikka - 5/5 * Dilli Wali Aalo Tikki - 5/5 MAINS : * Murgh Dhania Adraki - 5/5 * Prawn Sukka - 5/5 * Soya Chilli Crab - 3/5 * Pomfret Mangalorean Gassi - 4/5 * Mutton Biriyani - 5/5 * Seafood Pulao - 3/5 DESSERTS : * Newyork Cheese Cake - 5/5 * Chocolate Mud Tart - 4/5 * Double choco cheesecake - 5/5 * Gajar Halwa - 2/5 * Red Velvet Custard Mousse - 5/5 * Angoori Gulab Jamun - 5/5 * Jilebi with rabri - 2/5