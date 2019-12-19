Matteo Coffea is one of the coziest cafe in Bangalore. They have some amazing range of coffees and their hot chocolate tastes the best. If you are looking for a place for long conversations, friends meet up or some lone time this is the place for you. The waiters will not bother you frequently nor they will bug you for the table.
Coffee Date? You've Got It All Covered At Matteo!
