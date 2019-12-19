Coffee Date? You've Got It All Covered At Matteo!

Cafes

Matteo Coffea

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Matteo Coffea is one of the coziest cafe in Bangalore. They have some amazing range of coffees and their hot chocolate tastes the best. If you are looking for a place for long conversations, friends meet up or some lone time this is the place for you. The waiters will not bother you frequently nor they will bug you for the table.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

