Men, Pick Up Sneakers, Oxfords, And Even Crocs And Juttis From These Shoe Stores

The types of shoes that every man should own include sneakers, moccasins, boots, loafers, formal (Oxford to monkstraps, and derby), and trainers. If you are building your shoe closet or are in need of new pairs, since Converse and flip-flops don't cut it anymore, let us point you to the best men's shoe stores in Bangalore. These stores for men's shoes stock up on all kinds of shoes that will have you strutting about in the right pair for the right occasion. 

The Shoe Studio

An export surplus shoe store in Koramangala, they stock up on all branded and non-branded footwear for men. Almost all the pairs are at 50 per cent off, so you won't be burning a hole in your wallet in investing in multiple pairs of shoes. Running, formal, semi-formal, and casual pairs are all available here. 

Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Oxfords, Chelsea Boots, Boat Shoes, Loafers, Sneakers, Sports Shoes (football, running, and basketball), and Sandals 

The Shoe Shop

645, 100 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Shoe Walk

Yes, men, we got you covered for your festive footwear needs to. This shoe store just off Commercial Street stocks on desi footwear for men. And the best part is prices start at an easy INR 250 and you get simple to grand ones that include embellishments, beadwork, felt work, and plenty of bling. 

Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Juttis, Kohlapuris, and Mojris 

Shoe Walk

202/1, Veera Pillai Street, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

iRich

The leather store in Kammanahalli has quite a collection of dress shoes for men in all sorts of colours including trendy ones in yellow, green, red, and blue. Their line-up of loafers is what you need to go after. The best part is you can pick a design, and the store will customise the pair to your liking. 

Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Dress Shoes, Loafers, and Boots

IRich

M-64, Near Jyoti School, Nehru Road, Kammanahali, Bengaluru

Risali

Another gem in Kammanahalli, the store is perfect for all sorts of formal and semi-formal footwear for men. Moreover, this is an export surplus store too, so you can get your hands or well, your feet in branded footwear from brands such as Marks & Spences, Stacy Adams, and even Florsheim and Nunn Bush. Plus, if you are a loafer dude, then there's an extensive collection in almost all colours. 

Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Formal shoes, Lace-Ups, Slip Ons, and Loafers. 

Risali Fashion Leather Shoes

31, Opp. Empire Restaurant, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

Metro Shoes

Unlike the men's shoe stores on this list, Metro is where you get all the latest footwear for men as well as the entire family. The Brigade Road store stocks up on colourful Crocs to muted and formal footwear that's perfect for boardrooms and client meetings. 

Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Casual, Formal (Oxfords, Round Tips, Winged Tips, and Square Tips), Sneakers, Sports Wear, and Sandals and Flip Flops. 

Metro Shoes

43, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Superkicks

A store for sneakerheads, Superkicks is where you need to head to if you are looking on investing in some solid sneakers. You can get your feet in limited edition pairs from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Fila, Asics and Puma at this multi-brand footwear store. Don't go expecting to get daily wear. We are talking Yeezys, Air Force, and Pensford. 

Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Sneakers 

Superkicks

1079, Ground Floor, Opp. Nando's, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

    Factory Outlets

    The factory outlet stores of Nike, Puma, Woodland's, Adidas, Skechers, and Reebok will fix you up with all sorts of footwear that's perfect for your athleisure needs. They are a bunch of these factory outlet stores scattered around the city, and they are always offering discounts. Of course, the only catch is that none of the collection available is the latest. 

    Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Sneakers, Sports Shoes (Football, running, basketball, skateboarding, and cricket), and Streetwear. 

    Nike Factory Outlet

    Sri Ramanjenaya Complex, 45/2-B, Marathahalli Main Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

