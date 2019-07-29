Men, Pick Up Sneakers, Oxfords, And Even Crocs And Juttis From These Shoe Stores

An export surplus shoe store in Koramangala, they stock up on all branded and non-branded footwear for men. Almost all the pairs are at 50 per cent off, so you won't be burning a hole in your wallet in investing in multiple pairs of shoes. Running, formal, semi-formal, and casual pairs are all available here.

Types Of Men's Shoes Available: Oxfords, Chelsea Boots, Boat Shoes, Loafers, Sneakers, Sports Shoes (football, running, and basketball), and Sandals

