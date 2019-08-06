Nom Nom Nom: Our Favourite Momos In Town

Try as much as we may, it’s hard to ignore the lure of this hot, steamy, delectable dish. And we’re not sure what you’re thinking – but we’re talking about momos. Rain or shine, we can never seem to turn down the idea of tucking into these soft, gooey dumplings in their veggie or meaty avatar. Pair that with a bit of chilli sauce, and we’re spicing things up too! So we’re suggesting you do so as well. And from a city teeming with options to choose from, we’ve picked out some of the best places to get your momo fix.