Try as much as we may, it’s hard to ignore the lure of this hot, steamy, delectable dish. And we’re not sure what you’re thinking – but we’re talking about momos. Rain or shine, we can never seem to turn down the idea of tucking into these soft, gooey dumplings in their veggie or meaty avatar. Pair that with a bit of chilli sauce, and we’re spicing things up too! So we’re suggesting you do so as well. And from a city teeming with options to choose from, we’ve picked out some of the best places to get your momo fix.
Nom Nom Nom: Our Favourite Momos In Town
WoW Momo
With over eight outlets in the city and an interesting menu, this Kolkata-based chain is truly wow! Take a bite of their very flavourful momo burgers (quite a twist, we think) and you’ll be craving more. They also have dessert momos. Steamed delights oozing with sinful chocolate, anyone?
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Infinitea - Tea Room & Tea Store
This might sound like an unusual choice, but anyone who has had a taste of the scrumptious steamed chicken momos at Infinitea will definitely agree with us. Also, did we mention they taste heavenly between sips of hot, soothing tea?
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Delicacy
One of the few places that serves pork momos in the city, Delicacy likes keeping it simple and authentic — just how we like it. We love that their pork mince is really fine, and that the dough it comes wrapped in is thin and light. Most authentic, we say. Steamed, fried or pan-fried — whichever way you like your momos, this restaurant will definitely not disappoint you.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Momoz
Known for their great Chinese dishes, this pocket-friendly restaurant has some of the best Chicken Cheese momos in town. Their fried momos are just as good and will definitely floor you. Their Kammanahalli outlet offers delicious pork momos, which deserve a special mention.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Snow Lion - Flavours of Tibet
While the usual suspects (chicken and veg momos) are on the menu here, it is the beef momo (steamed or fried) you should make a beeline for. If just tucking into momos is not filling enough, then make a meal out of it with Snow Lion’s Rhu Chotse or beef or chicken momos dunked in a broth rich with stock.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Taste of Tibet
The steamed beef momos are the crowd-pleasers, though chicken and veggie versions are available too. The delicate parcels come stuffed with a generous portion of minced beef flavoured with ginger and chillies. Served with a fiery chilli chutney and a watery broth, these little pouches are perfect for a rainy day snack.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Bamey's Restro Cafe
At this Nepali restaurant, an entire section is devoted to steamed, fried, and kothey (pan-fried in Nepalese) momos available in veg, chicken and mutton versions. If you want to spice things up then go for their fiery chilli kind. For those with tamer palates, the Paneer Butter Spinach and Cheesy Chicken Corn are other options. Want to taste everything? then opt for the Bamey’s Momo Platter. Simple. We’re equally intrigued by the Bhatti Ko, steamed momos dunked in a cashew-thickened tomato gravy.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Momo Hut
A humble place with a limited menu, it nevertheless offers some of the best momos in town. Regulars vouch for their oh-so-yum chicken momos. You could even pair them with a helping of Thukpa (noodles in soup) or Chowmein and make a meal of it.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Juicy Momos
With several outlets in the city, Juicy Momos seems to love keeping things slightly hatke. Apart from the steamed and fried varieties, they also offer Schezwan Pan-Fried momos, letting you choose your filling from vegetables, paneer, mushroom, corn and chicken. Their interesting momo burger, momo roll and momo hot dog combinations score extra points.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Khawa Kharpo
The Fried Beef Momos here, soft meat encased within crunchy, golden fried shells, are super popular here, but what also deserves a mention is Khawa Kharpo’s Mo-Thuks, momos cooked in a special soup, a-la thukpa, but not quite. The tingmo with beef curry is a deadly combination to try as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Kitchen Of Joy
While this hole-in-the-wall Bengali joint offers snacks and savouries such as cutlets and samosas and Kolkata-style Kathi rolls, they also do mean steamed momos (chicken or veg). Don’t forget to mop up them momos with their house-made thick, garlicky, chilli chutney.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Darjeeling Hot Momos
Darjeeling Hot Momos in Koramangala is a small stall located right opposite to the yearlong book fair located very close to Anand Sweets. You'll see a bunch of people flocked here at any given point. The chicken and veg momos are on point and if you'd like fried momos, the lady running the stall will make it for you instantly. Be sure to try the soup as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
