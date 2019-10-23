Uncle Peter's Pancakes is new delivery service in town from which I tried a few of their best pancakes that are unique and tasty at the same time. Lovely concept of packing to make sure the quality is intact with the quantity of the pancake as well The following are the variants they are offering, 1. Lava Pancake 2. Berry Filled pancake 3. Death by chocolate pancake The order comes in with separate containers so that the pancake doesn't get soggy by the time it reaches you along with which they provide you with Cream, Choco chips and White chocolate ganache separately
This Delivery Kitchen Serves The Best Pancakes In Town, Order Now!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
