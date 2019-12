If there was ever a ranking of our favourite dishes to come out of Italy, we have a feeling that pasta and pizza will top the charts. While we have celebrated the pizza here, it is now time for pasta to claim its due. Agreed, a lot of places in the city have added more than a twist of Indian flavours to the dear old pasta. But what to do? It still tastes pretty darn good and we can’t seem to get enough of it. Check out these places to satisfy your pasta cravings.