Authentic Andhra Bhojanam, Zamindar Restaurant

Zamindar restaurant has really good Andhra food in this locality. Ambience is good with enough lighting for a family-based restaurant. The staff was courteous and there service and hospitality are just amazing. It's a good place both for families and students to enjoy a classy yet affordable Andhra meal. One amazing thing is the unlimited Vegetarian thali at ₹170 and right now it’s in a scheme that u will get it for ₹130 only. And there is Unlimited Biryani fest running there at just ₹399. That includes 5 starters, 3 Biryani unlimited, Dessert and a soft drink. There best dishes are Karara Paneer, Mutton paya, Chicken Sholay & Bamboo Chicken biryani. This is the best destination if you are an Andhra style biryani lover. It had the perfect spice. The meat was very tender, soft and perfectly cooked. And last but not least there Zamindar’s Special Pot Lassi. It’s so good that I couldn’t stop myself having 3 of that. Perfectly sweet and dry fruits and honey on top loved it.