A Kodaikanal institution, Pastry Corner’s affordable range of cakes, ice creams, snacks, and sweet treats has garnered loyal fans. Which is why, you might find that many of their offerings have sold out before you get to make your pick. If you are not in the mood to squeeze into the handful of benches that can be found around the bakery, you can pack up packets filled with muffins, vegetarian sandwiches, rum balls, croissants, and cakes {their pear cake and their Black Forest one is very popular}. They also make a killer filter coffee!

Where: Annasalai, Maratta Complex , Next to Astoria Veg restaurant, Kodaikanal

Price: INR 200 for two {approx.}

Contact: 04542 240485

Timings: 9am-9pm