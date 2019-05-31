5 Restaurants In The City That Serve The Most Flavourful Andhra Biryani

On days when you can't decide on what to eat, head to Bheema's for their simple, yet oh-so-flavourful Chicken Biryani. Their long-grained rice is generously spiced and the meat has a melt-in-the-mouth consistency that will have you coming back for more. Eating here at lunchtime is a crime though, what with you feeling like curling up with a cushion and taking a rather long snooze. But it is so good that we are ready to commit this crime again and again!

