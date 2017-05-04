These delectable ice cream parlours in Indiranagar will have you rushing out and sampling each of their desserts this season! From simple, classic flavours like vanilla and chocolate to incredibly delectable dishes that combine taste with creativity, here are some of the best ice cream places ever!
Top 10 Places In Indiranagar To Load Up On Ice Cream
Milano Ice Cream
While the top favourites here are Truffle ice cream, Fresh Fruit with Vanilla Gelato and French Crepe with Nutella Sauce, kids will specially like the Strawberry Sundae, Banana Split and Strawberry Sorbet.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Naturals
Nothing really beats the taste and quality of natural ice cream does it. And no one does it better than Naturals. Try the Roasted Almond, Strawberry and Tender Almond, all year round. But when in season, make sure to have the Mango and Sitafal ones. If the kids are around, pick the Choco Cream, Choco Almond or Chocobite with real chocolate chips — what’s ice cream for a child with no chocolate!
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Corner House
There ain’t no ice cream parlour like good old Corner House. While there should be no difference between kids and adults here, we suspect the kid will prefer Vanilla Ice Cream with Jelly, Fruit Jackpot or Super Scooper. Adults, you can just blindly order Death by Chocolate or Brownie Fudge Sundae for sheer indulgence.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Stoner
This place is best known for their great combinations. And here’s our top picks: Oreo Explosion, Apple Cinnamon, Monkey Business and Nutty Fudgy. The kids, however, will probaly like the Kiddy Kat Strawberry, Kiddy Kat Chocolate, Crunchy Ferrero and Chocolate Lava.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Cream Stone
Candy Land, Magic Pop, Bubble Gum, Nutella Brownie, Mango Ice cream with fresh mango pieces… oh this place really know how to spoil the kids, and err… adutls too! But if you’re looking for something even more exciting, try the rich Ferrero Rocher or the cooling Litchi Berry. And then some!
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Menchies
Esssentially a place for frozen yoghurt, Menchies will wow you with choice. From Chocolate Cake and Mango to strawberry and
Chocolate Hazelnut, you’ll be wanting it all. And of coure, Cookie Cream for the little ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Lakeview Milkbar
Old school and yummy, make sure you and the kids skip a meal before heading here as you can’t just eat one sundae here. Start with Vanilla Ice cream with fresh mango pieces, then try the Sizzling Brownie Sundae and Oreo Shake. If you really can’t have too much ice cream, share the Lakeview Special Ice cream or even the colourful Fruit salad with Jelly & Vanilla ice cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Ibaco
You’ve got to get the kids strawberry, Butterscotch with Choco Chips and the Belgium Chocolate ice cream here! And for yourself, because you must not feel left out, have the Fig & Honey Ice Cream! They are known for toppings, so let the kids go all out and design their own ice cream — yup, you can really make an ice cream stick here.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Baskin Robbins
While they boast of 31 flavours and more, you can’t really go wrong with the old school options. But these guys are making the more exotic flavours become top favourite too. Think Oreo Cookie Sundae, Red Velvet Ice cream cake, chocolare ice cream cake and plenty more. Yum!
- Price for two: ₹ 300
