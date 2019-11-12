A Pocket Friendly Bar In Koramangala Doesn't Burn A Hole In Your Pocket!

Eskobar: Suggested by my friends that newly opened Eskobar is the best place among the pocket-friendly places in Koramangala. So give it a try during the month-end weekend. Setup on two floors where the ground floor is more of drinks & bar, with the first floor has more seating options. Interestingly their menu is very much friendly to the pocket. With starters ranging from 90-250 for the seafood, Best place to be! Among all we tried, My fav starter would be Chicken Nachos, Fish & Chips and Crispy Prawns - They were absolute ones to order. Chicken Nachos is a must-try. Into Mains, we went ahead with their favourite Prawns Ghee Roast with Neera Dosa and Veg Fried rice with Egg Chilly. Both Combos were done well. Veg fried rice is more like comfort food for me post drinks which is best matched with egg chilly. Surprisingly it is priced at 89 only... Do not miss their Sizzling brownie where the brownie is the star. They procure it freshly regularly. Best way to end the meal here. On to the drinks, Their mocktails are priced at 89 & the signature cocktails are at 189 with quirky names. Decent options to check out. Will definitely should be on your list if you are looking for places which don't burn your pocket