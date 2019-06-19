If you've clicked on this link, it probably means you're heading to New BEL Road for a good ole drinking sesh. Well, jump into the bar-wagon then, and let us guide you with our list of gastropubs for all your celebrations, break up parties, bachelor(ettes) and parties for no reason.
Get Your Gang And Plan A Pub Crawl At These Bars And Pubs On New BEL Road
If you've clicked on this link, it probably means you're heading to New BEL Road for a good ole drinking sesh. Well, jump into the bar-wagon then, and let us guide you with our list of gastropubs for all your celebrations, break up parties, bachelor(ettes) and parties for no reason.
Hammered
With vibrant interiors, pumpy music, a pool table and foosball table, Hammered packs in plenty without burning a hole in your pocket. Get smashed with your friends as you down one beer after another (a pint costs INR 150 here) and binge on their Naga Chilli or Andhra Chilli Chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
1522
Another BEL Road favourite, 1522 has a restaurant on the second floor and above, a rooftop bar. The music here will remind you of the good old days (90s kids, where you at!). Spend a fun evening here getting drunk on their delish cocktails (we personally loved the Holy Water) and catch the World Cup on their LED TV screens!
P.S. Their Chilli Chicken is to die for.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Chin Lung
If you've loved the OG Chin Lung, then it's likely you'll love this place too. Put on your blue jersey, sip on your favourite beer (a mug of draught beer costs INR 79 and a pitcher, INR 349), munch on their spicy starters and watch the world cup with your gang! The first floor is where the screening happens, and the top two floors get jam-packed, so make sure to go early to get good seats here!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Chapter One
Yellow doors with stained glasses, lit up bird cages, blue chairs and potted plants greet you at this popular bar. Chapter One is perfect for a lazy soiree with your gang of pals and you can spend your evening sipping on beers or glugging down Jim Beam Manhattans and Classic Martinis. Pair this with bar bites like Chilli Potatoes and Crispy Fried Chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Black Jack Lounge Bar
Located on the fourth floor of the building, Black Jack is the place to go to if you're looking for a cosy rooftop place to hang out with your BFFs. The booze is cheap too, with a mug of beer priced at INR 95, and the cocktails at INR 180 upwards. There's yum Chindian food to munch on, too! What more can one ask for?
