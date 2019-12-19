Spend The Weekend Relaxing At This Beautiful Kerala Resort Beside The Lake

img-gallery-featured
Resorts

Wayanad Silverwoods

Wayanad, Kerala
4.2

Manjoora P.O, Pozhuthana Kalpetta, Wayanad, Kerala

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Wayanad Silverwoods Resort in Kerala makes for a beautiful stay for a relaxing weekend. Located beside the lake, the ambience of this resort will surely make it worth the price. The villas are spacious and have wooden flooring. Talking about the food, the buffet here is excellent with lots of variety, especially for breakfast. Quick Tip: Before booking the room, check out what they have available and pick the one with the best balcony view.

What Could Be Better

There's very weak mobile network and reception wifi is too weak.

Best To Go With

Family, Bae

How Much Did It Cost

INR 3,000+

Resorts

Wayanad Silverwoods

Wayanad, Kerala
4.2

Manjoora P.O, Pozhuthana Kalpetta, Wayanad, Kerala

image-map-default