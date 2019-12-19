Spend The Weekend Relaxing At This Beautiful Kerala Resort Beside The Lake

Wayanad Silverwoods Resort in Kerala makes for a beautiful stay for a relaxing weekend. Located beside the lake, the ambience of this resort will surely make it worth the price. The villas are spacious and have wooden flooring. Talking about the food, the buffet here is excellent with lots of variety, especially for breakfast. Quick Tip: Before booking the room, check out what they have available and pick the one with the best balcony view.