Wayanad Silverwoods Resort in Kerala makes for a beautiful stay for a relaxing weekend. Located beside the lake, the ambience of this resort will surely make it worth the price. The villas are spacious and have wooden flooring. Talking about the food, the buffet here is excellent with lots of variety, especially for breakfast. Quick Tip: Before booking the room, check out what they have available and pick the one with the best balcony view.
Spend The Weekend Relaxing At This Beautiful Kerala Resort Beside The Lake
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better
There's very weak mobile network and reception wifi is too weak.
Best To Go With
Family, Bae
How Much Did It Cost
INR 3,000+
