One of The Best Restaurants For Vegetarian With A Pretty Ambience

The Bangalore cafe is one of the few restaurants in Bangalore which serves amazing vegetarian food and that too with super fast service. It is located in Shanti Nagar, Bangalore. ❤ Ambience:- 🔅 Bangalore cafe is well planned and decorated nicely. This place has wonderful outdoor seating with decent music playing around. 🔅 They have proper parking facilities. 🔅 Painted walls will attract you for sure. The entire place is decorated with simple and elegant settings. Wheel table concept is good. They have their own hall which is good for corporate events, team outings, friend get together. ❤Food:- 🔅Coming to the food, its a paradise for vegetarians. And I'm sure non-vegetarians will also love this place. 🔅Starting with drinks from shakes to mocktails everything here was outstanding. Shakes were not too thick, not too sweet, just perfect. Mocktails are also amazing too. My favorites are bull dosser and husky watermelon. 🔅Next comes starters, All the starters are well-curated by chefs and we can get to know by seeing their presentation. Each and every dish looks so attractive, taste so good and make you visit this place again. Some of the starters I love were ▪ Panipuri ▪ Kala pav bhaji and cheese kala pav bhaji ▪ Red velvet cheese balls ▪ Shukla ki potli ▪ Tandoori cigars ▪ Watermelon cheese ▪ Triple cheese pasta. 🔅coming to main course, paanch mushroom biryani stole away the show. It was light, delicious, not so spicy, rich in flavours. 🔅Next comes desserts, who can say no to desserts. Ordered hot choco fudge, coffee rasmalai and baba brownie, oreo sansar are top-notch. It's a must-visit place