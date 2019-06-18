Ditch delivery apps and head out for a nice dinner. So what if it’s the end of the month? We’ve got your back with great restaurants at budget prices. You could even take a date here -- who knows, you might just get lucky!
Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner: Head To These Restaurants For A Hearty Meal
Tibetan Mother's Kitchen
This quaint restaurant is on the second floor of a complex but don’t be fooled by the lack of aesthetics here. The thukpa will surely fill your belly. Great for both veg and non-veg options, try the tingmo with beef, honey chilli potatoes and butter garlic fried rice. And if you want something more basic, the momos here are great!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Lot Like Crepes
Pamper your sweet tooth at this tiny joint in Koramangala. The savoury ones are great as well. We particularly like toffee, chocolate and Malaysian Kaya. The mushroom and chicken flavoured ones are our favourites in the savoury section. Be sure to ask for their specials in case you’re confused about what to order.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Nagarjuna
Nagarajuna in Indiranagar is a great option for Andhra style cuisine. The veg meals here will lull you to sleep. We also suggest the chicken biryani, chicken fry, mutton roast and fish curry. A meal here for one will cost you under INR 250 (and you might be taking some leftover food as parcel back home).
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Tayabb's
This little eatery is perfect for meals after your drinking sessions. Within INR 500, you can easily get a meal for two. The roomali rotis, mutton kheema rolls and mutton baida rotis are our favourites here. If you’re looking for something more basic, the simpler rolls start at INR 40.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Truffles
An eternal favourite, Truffles is an iconic restaurant that serves continental and American style cuisine. The burgers, pasta, risotto and mud pie are our recommendations here. It gets crowded over weekends so be sure to get dinner here on weekdays unless you’re willing to wait around for a bit.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Konark Vegetarian Restaurant
Vegetarians, we’ve got you! Konark has great veg food -- selling Indian breads, pulaos and creamy curries, they’ve got the North Indian cuisine covered. For you South Indians, try the Bisi Bele Bath and dosas. The Channa Batura here is legendary as well. Costing a little over INR 200, it's hearty meal that has our heart.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Al-Amanah Cafe
Serving some of the best Lebanese food in the city, head here for shawarmas with french fries. Jumbo and regular rolls are both available here. Vegetarians should try the falafel rolls. A favourite amongst residents in the area, the folks here also serve mutton versions of the rolls as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
