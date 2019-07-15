We know Frazer Town is nothing less than foodies’ haven, what with streets like MM Road and Mosque Road lined with restaurants and eateries. However, the real struggle is maneuvering your way through the maze of restaurants in Frazer Town. If you’re confused about where to head to for some authentic biriyani or best of kababs in the city, we’ve put together a list of some of the best food spots in Frazer Town.
Kebabs, Biryani, Shawarma and Hot Chai : Check Out These Restaurants In Frazer Town
Albert Bakery
Albert Bakery in Frazer Town is an iconic spot in the city (since 1902) is popular for their signature baked goods and is probably one of the oldest bakeries in Bangalore. They are famous for their Mutton Samosas and Khova Naans in every foodie's list. During the Ramadan season, this bakery in Frazer Town is thronged by customers who come from different parts of the city to try Albert Bakery’s popular Brain Puff. It is open from 3 PM to 9 PM and the price here ranges from INR 20 and upwards.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Karama Restaurant
Karama is a favourite spot in Frazer Town among food lovers for its spread of Arabic, Karachi and Punjabi dishes. With mosaic glass wall decor and sheeshas as decor pieces, this restaurant transports you to the Arabian lands. Karama is where you should head to if you want to get your tummy filled with Arabian delights such as Shawarma, Mandi or Seekh kababs and Pakistani delicacies like Karachi Dum Gosht. While you are at it, look out for specials such as Mutton Paya, Peshawari Kebab and Nalli Nihari.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Savoury Restaurant
Savoury Restaurant on Mosque Road in Frazer Town will give you a food coma with their Arabian Kebabs, hot stew, egg appams and authentic shawarma rolls. They are known for their range of Arabian food options and barbequed meat that will have you drooling. Try their shawarma rolls, chicken biryani, chicken grill, barbeque chicken, tandoori chicken and Kerala parotta. If you are looking for some chindian options, they serve that as well. We highly recommend you try their chilli chicken and butter fried prawns. If you are a hardcore vegetarian, it might not be the best place to go to despite their veg options as the smell is overwhelming.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Mangalore Pearl
If you are the true seafood lover, then your hunt to find fresh seafood in Bangalore at Mangalore Pearl in Frazer Town. With the comical doodles on the walls, simple decor, and great food, the place is sure to lure you back for more. Tuck into a serving of Mangalorean Fish Curry or Prawn Pepper Fry with steamed rice and wash it down with a glass of kokum juice. Also on offer are tempting varieties of crab, squid, mutton, and pork. For your dose of authentic Mangalorean seafood fare, head straight to Mangalore Pearl in Frazer Town.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Chichabas Taj
If you love Biryani, you must-visit Chichaba's Taj in Frazer Town. Start off with one of their kabab varieties and while you may be tempted to make a meal of the delectable starters, make sure you leave enough space for their most popular Mutton Dum Biriyani and end it with Phirni.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Manjit Da Dhaba
In the place filled with irresistible non-veg restaurants, Manjit Da Dhaba is a vegetarian's paradise. This vegetarian, pocket-friendly eatery serves some of the best North Indian food in Frazer Town. While the place maybe slightly difficult to locate, the thought of tasty, homely food such as platefuls of parathas to mop up the flavourful sabji, with a glass of refreshing lassi to finish the meal will make you want to visit them again and again.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Happy Belly Bakes
Enough of kebabs, biryani and shawarmas! Let's address to the calling of our sweet tooth and head to Happy Belly Bakes in Frazer Town. If you’re on the lookout for a place where you can enjoy a cup of good coffee and, perhaps, nibble on some light eats, look no further. Choose from their range of cookies, brownies cupcakes, cheesecakes and handcrafted chocolates and savouries like quiches and sandwiches.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Arabian Tea Cafe
Looking for the best chai in Central Bangalore? Arabian Tea Cafe in Frazer Town is the place to be for every chai lover. With over 64 varieties of chai on their menu, this hole in the wall tea store serves chai starting from INR 10 and upwards. Find options like Sulaimani Chai, Zafrani Chai, Gulabi Chai, Ginger Tea or if you want to experiment try their Choco Tea. Binge on some Samsoa, Shawarma or spring rolls as you sip their delicious teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Sheeshkebab
Hit up this meat paradise in Frazer Town and eat to your heart's content at Sheeshkebab. Find authentic persian kababs along with some delicious biryani at Sheesh Kebab and satisfy the meat lover in you. You can either occupy the wooden seating area or their private area with cushions placed on the floor in the typical Persian style. Try Polo (Persian style biryani), Kabab-E-Makhsoos, flatbreads and meat filled gravies while you are at Sheeshkebab.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Alibaba Cafe & Restaurant
Step into this restaurant and you might wonder if you have actually entered the secret cave of Alibaba from the Arabian Nights. With Persian-themed decor, the restaurant specialises in Bhatkali, Persian and Arabian cuisine. We suggest you help yourself to their Bhatkali Biriyani or Laham Machboos (Middle Eastern spiced mutton with steaming, hot Basmati rice). While you’re at it, don’t forget to try their Moroccan mint tea and Iranian chai.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Comments (0)