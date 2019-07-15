Savoury Restaurant on Mosque Road in Frazer Town will give you a food coma with their Arabian Kebabs, hot stew, egg appams and authentic shawarma rolls. They are known for their range of Arabian food options and barbequed meat that will have you drooling. Try their shawarma rolls, chicken biryani, chicken grill, barbeque chicken, tandoori chicken and Kerala parotta. If you are looking for some chindian options, they serve that as well. We highly recommend you try their chilli chicken and butter fried prawns. If you are a hardcore vegetarian, it might not be the best place to go to despite their veg options as the smell is overwhelming.