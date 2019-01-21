From Stylish Bobs To Unicorn Hair: 5 Salons That Will Give You The Hair Transformation Of Your Dreams

Looking to get gorgeous within a budget? Walk straight into this salon. Where else can you get a fancy manicure (with gel polish, too!) for just INR 300 or a hair wash and dry for INR 150? And if you want to get a blow-dry, they have a range of options to choose from - curls, waves and elaborate updos, all starting from INR 500. Regardless of the service you want, they will go all out to spoil you and make you look your best self.

