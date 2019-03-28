Kanjeevarams To Comfy Cottons: A Guide To Saree Shopping In Chickpete

Shop after shop at Basavaraj Market is stacked with trendy fabrics. While the stock keeps changing based on what's topping the fashion charts, we liked the shibori silks in serene pinks and greens, that feature artful dyes. You'll also find synthetic fabrics featuring Buddha prints or delicate flowers at INR 100 per metre. If you're looking for something unusual, check out the 3D Net Fabrics too, that have lovely flower prints on them. You'll be sure to look like you just stepped out of a fairytale!

