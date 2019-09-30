This Newbie In Indiranagar Offers Some Scrumptious Seafood & Drinks!

Blu Oyster: A new restaurant in Indiranagar which has it all for any seafood lover. If you are in search of an amazing, lips smacking sea-food restaurant in Bangalore then blue oyster is the place. The ambiance is really calm and shooting. Like the name suggests it has a combination of white and blue. The interiors, walls, cutlery gives you a calm ocean like feeling. It is spread across two floors. Loved the top floor. It's really breezy and nice. They do not serve alcohol however they have wine, which is a great choice. Their fresh fruit mojito is really amazing, they have different variations - orange, pineapple, kiwi, pomegranate, Lemon. Loved the taste and the presentation (see pictures for the presentation) Their starters are really amazing. They have so many options to choose from veg, non-veg, seafood. My personal favorites from the menu - corn cheese croquettes, raw mango and sprout salad, roasted zucchini lasagna, mackerel Tawa fry, mahi-mahi fish fry, chicken sukka, chicken ghee roast, grilled prawns, lobster, oyster. A special shoutout to the lobster and the oyster. I seriously cannot describe them in words. It's one of the best I ever had in Bangalore. The oyster was baked and was really creamy. Just loved it. Lobster thermidor was heaven. It's creamy, sweet and nutty with lobster meat stuffed in lobster shells served with some mashed potatoes and vegetables. If you are a thali person, they also have 3 different varieties. Chicken thali, fish thali, and veg thali. It's called corporate thalis because it's best for corporate guys. Loved the chicken thali, it's served with rice, chappati, dal, vegetables, salad, chutney papad, and some sweets. Perfect home food feeling. They also have some amazing dessert, loved the lemon cheesecake. I can visit this place again and again, anytime. They also host corporate guys and have some amazing discounts. It is perfect in all departments.