5 Popular And Lesser Known Skate Spots in Bangalore You Had No Idea About

This is definitely the Mecca of skateboarding in India. Opened in 2011, it is the biggest skatepark in the country. It spans across 16,000 square feet of solid concrete, and with a large flat, a flow section and two bowls, it’s the perfect skate zone. It’s equipped with lights so it’s open until late, and even has a Pro shop if you need to pick up some equipment. Play Area is where you’ll find most skating events in the city being held, as well as being the go-to spot for pros and local skateboarders alike. It’s good vibes all around!

Timings: 7am -11pm

Price: INR 350 per day or INR 1,500 per month