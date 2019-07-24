Where To Get Hot, Bubbling Bowls Of Soup In This Dreary Weather

With a whole page dedicated to soups on their menu and the option to make into a combo, all you soup lovers are pretty much spoiled for choice at Smoke House Deli. They have the classic Mushroom soup (with whipped cream for extra comfort) as well as chicken noodle soup if you're feeling under the weather. The slow roast plum tomato and lemon grass, as well as the smoked chicken with thyme that come highly recommended.