These incessant rains and the cold can be a bummer, we know. But, it’s nothing a bowl (or two) of steaming/creamy/clear/meaty/hearty soup can’t fix. We point you towards the places where, for once, you’ll be glad to land in soup.
Where To Get Hot, Bubbling Bowls Of Soup In This Dreary Weather
Punjab Grill
The rich shorbas at this restaurant sure have a way of perking you up. Try the Murgh Badami Shorba, a consommé of almonds and chicken with just a touch of spice, or the Khumb Pudina Shorba, a wild mushroom concoction that’s enhanced with mint and garlic – and you’ll warm up in an instant.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Karama Restaurant
The spiced-up paya soup is one of the best inventions to troop out of an Indian kitchen, we think. The meaty broth, at Karama, brims with coriander, garlic, pepper and cumin. But the highlight remains the paya (leg of lamb) that’s cooked to a delicious tenderness.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Caperberry Restaurant
Warm up with the unusual flavours combination of potato and wasabi, speckled with hijiki seaweed and leeks. There’s also a clam soup, with the added flavours of white wine, saffron, and dill, that’s a must try.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Olive Beach
A bowl of soup with a touch of coffee, that’s what will keep you from snoozing off. The Mushroom & Coffee Soup, at Olive Beach, is a fine blend of mushroom and a dash of Arabica. A burst of sherry vinegar adds a zing to the hot soup. Equally delicious is the Moroccan Harira with Lamb that sees chickpeas and lentils cooked in a broth that includes tomatoes, spices and meat.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Yauatcha
This tea room also serves a great line-up of soups. It includes the Celery, Carrot and Mushroom soup alongside the Hot and Sour Shredded Chicken Soup – both crowd favourites.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Mamagoto
Say goodbye to the blues with the Chinese Sour and Pepper soup here. It comes in vegetarian and chicken versions and is made with 22 ingredients that will give your palate something to think about. Another must-try is the Oriental Clear Beef Soup with pak choi, snow peas, and garlic stirred in.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Hunan
There’s a long list of soupy brews that you can choose from at this popular Chinese restaurant. The menu includes sure-shot hits like Water Chestnuts and Spinach Wonton Soup, Crabmeat with Asparagus, and the Yin Yang Duck Meat Soup.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Phobidden Fruit
Yes, we know that Phos are not technically soup. But since they are as comforting, you should try the Beef Pho at Phobidden Fruit. If you are stuck on technicalities, then, give the highly recommended Bun Bao a try. It’s a noodle-soup that combines the flavours of beef and chillies superbly.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Suryawanshi
Their chicken and mutton thalis feature fiery Tambda Rassa, a meaty broth that’s made with a whole list of spices. There’s also the Pandhra Rassa, another Kolhapuri special, that’s equally spice-filled but includes the sweetness of grated coconut.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Tim Tai
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Smoke House Deli
With a whole page dedicated to soups on their menu and the option to make into a combo, all you soup lovers are pretty much spoiled for choice at Smoke House Deli. They have the classic Mushroom soup (with whipped cream for extra comfort) as well as chicken noodle soup if you're feeling under the weather. The slow roast plum tomato and lemon grass, as well as the smoked chicken with thyme that come highly recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Green Theory
An all vegetarian affair (with Jain options on request), this is perfect to take even your picky family members. Try out their Broccoli and almond soup that's hearty and flavoursome, or their sweet corn and celery soup for comfort food options
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
