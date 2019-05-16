A Really Cool Place For The Live Screening & Amazing Food In Bangalore

This place is located near to Tech Park. It’s a good sports bar with an apt amount of screens. Good place to relax. Ambience is pretty decent and as well as the crowd. Ordered couple of mock tails and cocktails and which are pretty decent. Fruit punch is really amazing and I can feel that taste yet😉 The food is pretty good, starters are quite tasty. Ordered starters of both vegetarian and non vegetarian and almost all are delicious. Even am a non vegetarian, I loved American Crispy Corn, Baby corn Manchuria and these are my favorite at this place. Tried Kerala fish fry and must say, the platting is so good and tempting as well as the taste though. Never till date I tried fish in this way. Ordered Charcoal Veg Burger, and must say that this burger is so yum. Am personally a burger lover and mostly I prefer non-veg, but after trying here, am fan of veg burger too 😉 In Main course, we ordered Veg Fried rice and Chicken Fried rice, one of the best fried rice I had in recent times is this. Even when I think about it my mouth is drooling 😉😋 There are pool table and TT, we played there for sometime after having dinner, had great fun. This is one of the best place where we can watch matches in screen, play TT and pool and have tasty food, which is a combo 😃 In desserts we had gulab jamun with ice cream and fruit salad with ice cream and I must say that this is a must try one Staff is co-friendly and must say the experience we had is simply the best.