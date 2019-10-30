Here's Where You'll Find The Real Mumbai Vada Pav In Bangalore

Fast Food Restaurants

Mumbai Xpress

Koramangala, Bengaluru
59, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Block 5, Industrial Layout, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you ever want that Mumbai feeling then Mumbai Xpress is the place you need to be. The ambience was pretty nice. And can serve up to 35-40 people. It has a great set up and I loved every dish here. The spices amazingly dwelled and every dish is delicious. Also not heavy on your pocket. Coming to aamchi Mumbai's favourite, we had, Cheese vada pav. The vada pav Patty was heavenly for sure. You just get that Mumbai local wala taste. My personal favourite was Colaba Pizza filled with the liquid cheese, which melts your heart. Also, try their Masala kullad chai.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae.

Other Outlets

Mumbai Xpress

Bellandur, Bengaluru
4.0

Opp. Mahaganapathi Temple, 4th Cross, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Bellandur, Bengaluru

