Here's Where You'll Find The Real Mumbai Vada Pav In Bangalore

If you ever want that Mumbai feeling then Mumbai Xpress is the place you need to be. The ambience was pretty nice. And can serve up to 35-40 people. It has a great set up and I loved every dish here. The spices amazingly dwelled and every dish is delicious. Also not heavy on your pocket. Coming to aamchi Mumbai's favourite, we had, Cheese vada pav. The vada pav Patty was heavenly for sure. You just get that Mumbai local wala taste. My personal favourite was Colaba Pizza filled with the liquid cheese, which melts your heart. Also, try their Masala kullad chai.