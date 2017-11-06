For The Best Vegetarian Andhra Meals Head To This Legendary Place On Church Street

Lunchtime at Bheema’s is like navigating Bangalore’s traffic-laden roads. There is utter chaos, lines of hungry patrons waiting to slide into a seat, waiters whirling past with piles of trays laden with food. But what is most looked forward to at Bheema’s is their simple yet oh-so-lovely vegetarian meal, served on a plantain leaf.

Once you manage to fight yourself a place here, a leaf is placed on the table in front of you and soon the staff will come plonk on your plate a bunch of condiments that includes podi or chutney, pickle and a raita made with cucumber, onion and yoghurt. Hot steamed rice is then ladled on your plantain/plate on which is poured pappu or dal cooked with greens. Dollops of ghee are added to this mountain of food and you are free to dig in. Generous helpings of mixed vegetables, sambar, rasam and curd are also placed alongside your leaf, with some trusty papad.

