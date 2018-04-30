Blue Cheese & Roasted Pumpkin: Pizzerias That Serve The Best Vegetarian Slices In Town

If you go back in history, you’ll see that the origins of pizza were vegetarian. And from time to time, it’s nice to go back to your origins, isn’t it? And it won’t even be that hard, we promise. Veggie lovers in the city are spoilt for choice when it comes to pizza toppings. Fresh cheeses, tangy tomato sauces, jalapenos, olives, mushrooms, greens, peppers, and, even, paneer – there’s plenty to gorge on. LBB invites you to a grab a delicious slice of vegetarian pizza in town.

Barley & Grapes

This Whitefield favourite serves up wafer-thin crusts topped with delicious veggies delights. Our vote goes to the Spinach, Feta, and Chilli Pizza, where the freshness of the greens blends beautifully with the saltiness of the cheese and the kick of chilli. Their Mushroom and Jalapeno scores high on the flavour factor too. For all the details on Barley & Grapes log on here.

Barley & Grapes Cafe

Phoenix Marketcity, Lower Ground Floor, Mahadevpura, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Brik Oven

Ever since the wood-fire oven came to life at this pizza joint, it’s won the love of those who love their vegetables. The Red Cotta, that combines mozzarella, ricotta, spinach and red peppers, impresses with fresh flavours. You can even order up the Shrooms, where the hand-kneaded bases comes loaded with Goat’s Cheese, tomato sauce, arugula, and, of course, slivers of mushrooms.  Get all the details on the Brik Oven, here.

Brik Oven

19, Church Street, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Chianti

Classic Italian flavours come alive on this top-rated restaurant’s pizzas. We recommend that you go traditional here and ask for their Margherita that bursts with the flavours of fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and basil. If you insist on a fancier pizza, don’t look beyond the Pizza Rustica that’s made delicious with smoked cheese, tomato sauce, mushrooms, and black olives.

Chianti

12, 17th Main, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Ministry of Pizza

If you want your pizza to come loaded with interesting flavour combinations, then, this place is it. The Blue Cheese and Roasted Pumpkin Pizza is a fabulous mix of salty and sweet. And the Potato and Caramelised Onions has a lovely crunch to it. We also have our appetites set on the Grilled Eggplant and Artichoke Pizza and the Green Pizza that comes with spinach, broccoli, and basil.

Ministry Of Pizza

Varthur Road, 5th Block, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Vinny's

At this much-loved hangout {they have four outlets in the city}, you get to choose what veggies need to adorn your pizza. You can choose between three and five types of toppings, including, broccoli, jalapenos, pineapple, bell peppers and plenty more. Once you’ve chosen, sit back and wait for your gooey , thin-crust treat to arrive at the table.

Vinny's

2467, 24th Cross, 2nd Stage, Banashankari, Bengaluru

Toscano

Vegetarians are in for a bonanza at Toscano. Their dazzling lineup includes Genovese, that comes covered in bocconcini, basil pesto, roasted pumpkin, and sun-dried tomatoes. We also love their Bianco Romano, where artichokes, mixed mushrooms, blue cheese and fresh mozzarella join forces to make a mouth-watering pizza.

Toscano

Forum Neighbourhood Mall, 2nd Floor, Whitefield Main Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Onesta

Their long line of pizza offerings sure does feature vegetarian delights. Their Pizza Florentine {with spinach, sweet corn, sun-dried tomatoes and crumbly bits of feta} has many takers and so does the Caramelised Onion and Mushroom offering that comes sprinkled with cheddar. However, if you are in an adventurous mood, we’ll point you in the direction of the Chocolate & Banana creation.

Onesta

562, 8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Toit

Apart from their stellar offering in the craft beer section, Toit’s pizzas are something to come by for. When you choose vegetarian, we recommend that you order up their signature Tartufo Pizza, that’s layered with a burnt garlic and mushroom topping. The Fried Eggplant version that’s slathered on with three sauces, crispy eggplant and spinach is also a worthy choice.

Toit

298, Near KFC, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Alba

Rich in flavour, the pizzas here are so worth the calories! Try their signature Bianca version that comes along with ricotta, roasted garlic, jalapeno and broccoli. If you prefer your pizza to be loaded with cheese and little else, the Quattro Formaggi, with mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, and fontina, will leave you delighted.

Alba - JW Marriott Bengaluru

JW Marriott, 24/1, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Cafe Mangii

Looking for a variety of traditional pizzas? Don’t look beyond this eatery. The Trufalatte is a great buy and has shiitake mushrooms rubbing shoulders with porcini, chevre and truffle oil. The Capricciosa comes adorned with basil pine nut pesto, sweet peppers, jalapenos, and sun-dried tomatoes, and makes for a flavour riot!

Cafe Mangii

UB City, 204-A, Comet Block, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru

Northam’s Pizza

Speciality, Premium Spicy, and Classic are the pizza versions available at this popular HSR restaurant. From the first, the Farmer’s House made with mushrooms, green peppers, and corn stands out along with Nature’s Tone {olives, mushrooms, jalapenos, and tomatoes}. If you’d like to spice things up, go for the Aloo Pasand that features potato tikkis paired with classic toppings. You can build your own pizza as well.

Northam's Pizza.Pita

2609, 27th Main Road, Sector 1, HSR, Bengaluru

The London Curry House

Specialising in Modern Indian and fusion flavours, this spiffy vegetarian restaurants showcases unusual flavours on its pizzas. For example, The Desi features cottage cheese, spinach cooked in butter, and our very own Amul Cheese. The Braziliano comes sprinkled with potato sticks, tomatoes, glazed onions, and green pepper salsa. While the Indo-China Roadside Romeo comes topped with Manchurian flavours.

The London Curry House - The Royale Senate

The Royale Senate, 19/2, Kumara Krupa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

The Pizza Bakery

This laidback pizzeria in Indiranagar shows vegetarians plenty of love! You can go for a Pizza Rosso – a no-cheese pizza that’s garnished instead with tomato sauce, roasted peppers, toasty almonds, zucchini, and black olives. Or you can choose to skip the tomato sauce with chef-recommended Three Cheese Rocket. It comes with mozzarella, feta, parmesan, rocket, bechamel sauce and drizzle of chilli oil. Another tempting choice is the Pizza Verde where the base is layered with pesto, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, olives, and mozzarella.

The Pizza Bakery

2985, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

