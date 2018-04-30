Blue Cheese & Roasted Pumpkin: Pizzerias That Serve The Best Vegetarian Slices In Town

If you go back in history, you’ll see that the origins of pizza were vegetarian. And from time to time, it’s nice to go back to your origins, isn’t it? And it won’t even be that hard, we promise. Veggie lovers in the city are spoilt for choice when it comes to pizza toppings. Fresh cheeses, tangy tomato sauces, jalapenos, olives, mushrooms, greens, peppers, and, even, paneer – there’s plenty to gorge on. LBB invites you to a grab a delicious slice of vegetarian pizza in town.