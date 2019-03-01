A Treat For All Whiskey Lovers Out There! Check Out This Whiskey Bar In Town

Malties - Whisky Bar is located in Raddison Blu Marathalli. It has a very calm and comfortable ambience for those who are looking to simply enjoy their drink and the company they are with. We visited this place in the evening and were welcomed by the staffs. The bar currently holds only 7 to 8 tables. We started with some nice cocktails [mind blowing] and starters. The lady staff on duty was very polite and helpful. Overall we had a great evening, and I must say this place truly does have something that other bars don't have when it comes to mixing the best cocktails. Check out my food ratings below : DRINKS : * Islay core - Mix of Laphroaig with fresh pineapple and blu curacco * Campletown drawn - Mix of malt+kiwi+rose infused gin * Royal julep - Mix of bourbon whisky +litchi juice+vodka +grenedine * Ruthless - Whiskey Ardbeg FOOD : * Masala peanut * Tri colour murgh tikka * Panko-fried jumbo prawns * Panko fried mushrooms * Exotic charcuteroe platter-pepperoni, chorizo, parma ham * Turkish chicken shawarma * The fat chicken burger