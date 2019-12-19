Best Wood Fired Pizza In Pondicherry

Have cravings of wood-fired pizza when in Pondicherry, head to Cafe Xtasi which serves the best wood-fired pizza in the town. They have so many varieties of pizza. We have ordered Vegetate and Paneer 65. You have to wait for around 20-25 to get the order ready, but the wait is worth it. They have a large 18” and Jumbo 24” size of pizza also. We ordered a large size which was sufficient for 5 people. We have tried their all beverages, they were good in taste, their seasonal drinks are yummy.