Silver Spring Layout Has A Superb Venue For Yum Desserts!

Dessert Parlours

Dock Frost'd

Marathahalli, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sriven Square Building, Ground Floor, Near Kundanahalli Signal, Munnekolla, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Ordered for: ABC(Absolute by chocolate): This was a dessert that had vanilla ice, lots of dark chocolate syrup and chocolate brownie with cashew nuts and this was yummy. This dessert is the best one for the ones who love chocolate. Red wine indulge fusion: This was something that I had not tried as a milkshake and I finally got a chance to try and the taste was also good. Heart of nuts: Heart of nuts was a dessert which had butterscotch ice cream and had lots of almonds and was served with waffle. Must try: ABC(absolute by chocolate) at Dock Frost'd!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

