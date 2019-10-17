Gifts To Everyday Essentials : Head To Thippasandra For All Your Shopping Needs

Let's admit it! Not everyone has the time or even likes to walk through multiple different stores to buy something. Bhagavathi Gifts and Fancy Store in Thippasandra is your one-stop solution for shopping needs ranging from gifts to stationery. As soon as you enter the store, you can find cosmetics, games and home decor pieces. Walk-in a little further and there's an alley completely stocked up with Barbie dolls of different kinds like bridal Barbie, skater Barbie and many more. Further, find learning toys for toddlers like stacking cups and rings, puzzles and flashcards.

There's also a whole lot of board games like monopoly, sequence, connect 4 and ludo among others. Find cricket bat and ball sets made out of foam and plastic that your kids can play with and range of stuffed toys as well. Not just games and toys, you can also shop for idols and home decor pieces for gifting or for your living room or bedroom. If you are looking for stationery like pencils, colour pencils, paints, and crayons, you can find them here as they stock up on Doms and Faber Castell. Shop for life-sized toy bicycles, cars, and motorcars for your kid's next birthday from Bhagavati. At the billing counter, they've stocked up on cosmetics and baby care products too. Find diyas, lanterns and decor items for the festive season at reasonable prices here.