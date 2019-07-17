Walking, Hiking Or Martial Arts: These Sticks Are Hand-Crafted To Make You Look As Cool As Master Oogway

Bheem Styx is the brainchild of Bheemaiah K K – a coffee planter who also organises stand up comedy events. It is a result of creating patterned, useable sticks: a product that is a sure-shot hit in the flea market circuit. Being an avid trekker and off-roader he decided to forage curiously-shaped deadwood from forests and coffee plantations in his hometown, Coorg.

Once he’s collected enough sticks to make a collection, Bheemaiah treats and carves them before packing them off to various artists to be designed and painted. After a final glamourising and varnishing process, he puts them on sale. The walls of the garage-store are filled with walking sticks with decorated heads that look like piranhas and black mambas. Find long sticks with whistles, fish hooks for angling, and straps to carry your backpacks that are tailored for trekking. The twisted sticks that have small branches where you can hang coats or simply add a quirky element to home decor.

You can customise your stick and order an exclusively, crafted stick or even get Bheemaiah to add a whacky landscape detail to your stick. The sticks are functional so if you want to use it to walk, then it has a leather handle to put around you or hang it up on the peg when you're not using it. For trekkers, a rubber stopper at the bottom of each stick is attached for better grip. For all you Master Oogways, well, if you're a Master, then you don't need us to teach you kung fu moves!