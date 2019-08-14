Wide Range Of Combos, Rice Bowls & Noodles At Your Doorstep!

Perfectly cooked flavoured yellow rice with chicken from The Good Bowl. The sensation of flavour is of high standards. It is a sufficient meal for office people. The Mughlai Chicken is served with Omelette. The yellow rice is properly textured and ideal for the Chicken served. The chicken is boiled and served with sprinkled spices. The bowl is filled 3/4 with rice and 1/4 with chicken and vegetables topped with egg Omelette. The bhuna Chicken Rice bowl is flavoured yellow rice with chicken curry. The chicken curry is blended with Indian masala in tomato and onion. The food is served with vegetables and makes it a perfect combination. The food when ordered, the food arrives quickly and packed thoroughly in a bowl. It looks flavoursome and is ready to eat meal.