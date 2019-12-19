Visit This Place With Your Loved Ones For A Picturesque Date Night!

Everything makes this place feel Awesome. The Ambience is just amazing. They have a small pool. In the centre of the pool, there are some beautiful lotus and colourful fishes swimming across. Once the lights are lit in the evening, everything becomes so picturesque just perfect for a date night. They have a decent food menu and a very good choice of drinks. Pretty close to Sony World signal. As you enter you feel you are totally in a different space in between the city! One must visit The Bier Library, even if you are a teetotaler, enjoy the good mocktails with your loved ones, your evening will turn beautiful and romantic.