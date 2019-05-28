Big Pitcher: Asian Cravings Buffet Festival

Been there recently for their Asian Cravings Food festival which came around 499/699 which is without/with alcohol. Arguably one of the most popular breweries in Bangalore which is spread over 4 floors wherein each floor has got its own theme of food options n drinks. Coming to the newly started Asian Cravings buffet where the dishes are greatly influenced by the Asian flavours ranging from starters + freshly made momos, Along with their famous in house brewed beers, we got interesting options in mocktails to try which are fruit based. Loved the starters that are served to table such as Black Pepper Chicken Wings, Chicken Momos, Cauliflower Chilli. SeaFoodDelight that is part of the starters menu is arguably the best seafood dish I had in recent times. The fish is melt in the mouth with the right amount of flavours. In the main course, Bell Pepper Fried Rice is a must try to go with the fish in Black Bean Sauce. Desserts are pretty decent with fewer options. However, Gopal Bhog is too yummm.. Definitely, the buffet here is worth the price & will be a great deal for corporate gangs