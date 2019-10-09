Visit This Bakery When In Kormangala

I just found the perfect bakery in the town. It's a small place areawise in Koramangala. The staff is very cooperative and friendly and make one feel home with the homely baked goodies. But these have some amazing collection of bakery products from cakes, cupcakes, brownies to snacks. I tried their Lemon cheesecake which was very soft and perfectly made. The Blueberry cheesecake was just so perfect, soft and Delicious, with perfect consistency and the blueberry compote went very well with the fresh cake. The Brownies were also freshly baked and served hot with Icecream. I had one of the best Apple tarts here, the apple inside just melted away in the mouth. The crust and covering of the tarts were also good, highly recommended. The Pizza pocket was something to be tried on the snacky side. The Tiramisu was perfectly layered and well presented. The taste was incomparable, then freshly whipped cream made it heaven. Love every munch of dessert I tried here. I even tried some shakes and mocktails which were pretty good. So it's a small place to hang out with friends in the evening over iced tea and some awesome pies and cakes. They are very eco-friendly in using bamboo straws and reusable plates. They serve everything hot and fresh. The prices are very affordable. The seating capacity is 10 max, delivery also available, parking also available at the basement. Highly recommended...