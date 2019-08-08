Have You Been To The Biggest Brewpark Yet? Drop By URU Brewpark

Want to chill at a park with food and chilled drinks? Then head to this place- URU Brewpark. Beautiful ambience, they have divided the place into multiple sections with each one having there unique features like Gin park, Cocktail Parks, DJ place and many more which gives us special and good environment. This place looks very beautiful in the evenings with the lightings. Coming to food, Tandoor Mushroom was the highlight, Broccoli, Bruschetta also tasted good, Pizza with many toppings and special one was with Mushrooms was just yummy😋 then we had Green Thai Curry with rice which had perfect blend, then Pesto Pasta filled with veggies and garlic bread. Then the desserts were just wow. Especially the Chocolate one and Tiramisu. The menu is filled with good options and varieties of food. Drinks here was unique and different, much try the gin-based cocktails here. Amazing place and must try the place.