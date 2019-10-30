Fornite To Tournament Zone: Gamers, India's Biggest Gaming Lounge Has Opened In Town

Gamers, you are going to love Hanusha E-Sports in Indiranagar that's spread over 7,000 square feet and is touted to be one of India's biggest gaming lounge. The gamer in us is already loving the fact that there's a whopping 90 jazze-up, state-of-the-art PCs for us to game all day, all night, and possibly forever.

The gaming centre is modelled after the ones abroad, meaning right from the ergonomically designed chairs (helpful when you are gaming hours non-stop) to futuristic-looking set up (see the pictures!), it's a gamer's heaven. Plus, they also have a tournament zone where you can legit hold international-level battles with the 10 PCs (five each for two teams). It comes with an anchor room and a massive screen to telecast to the audience, and yeah, we are already thinking of hosting an LBB Fornite Tournament here.



Specs are important, so get ready to go weak on your knees while you read it. The 80 PCs are juiced up with 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card and Asus 165Hz Monitor. That's enough juice to play e-sports such as DOTA 2, CSGO, PUBG, Overwatch, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Fortnite. If you think that's crazy, then the remaining 10 PC's (which are in the Tournament Zone) are powered with Intel i7 processors that come with 16GB RAM and the Nvidia RTX 2060 with Zowie 240Hz Monitor.

Per hour charges start at INR 90 all through the week and membership starts at INR 500.