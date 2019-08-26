You've Gotta Have 24 inch & 2kg Parantha At Mooch Marod

Have you ever tried or even seen 24 inches big and 2kg paratha? Yes, it’s available in Banglore and you can try it by yourself at Mooch Marod. Varieties of parathas in different three sizes, queen size is the smallest and emperor size is the biggest one. They serve different varieties of lassi also in quite a big glass more than enough for one person. We tried mango lassi, Kesar lassi, buttermilk, aloo paratha, mix veg paratha and paneer bell pepper paratha. Apart from the size of each serving, the food taste is so delicious 😋. All parathas serve with pickle, curd and mint chutney and a lot of butter on the top. Overall good experience with tasty food with lots of calories and clean ambience.