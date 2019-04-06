Early Morning Bike Ride Destinations That Are NOT Nandi Hills

Mekedatu (literally translates to ‘goat’s crossing’) and its stunning design is the result of the Cauvery cutting through massive granite rocks over thousands of years. Get to Sangama from Kanakpura, cross the river through a coracle ride and then head to Mekedatu by bus or a 12-15 km trek. Make a stop at Kanakpura’s Chunchi Falls as well. The ride doesn’t take a lot of time and is mostly on smooth roads amidst Kanakpura’s untouched greenery. Make it a day trip with a bunch of your best buds and you won’t be disappointed.

Distance From Bangalore: 100 km

Ride time: 1 hour 45 min

With inputs from Shashank Bapu and Sanjana Kumar.